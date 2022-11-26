Area bridge club lists results

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games featuring area players are held at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners include:
- Nov. 21: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Donald Urquhart-Mark Langer, second place; Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler, third place.
- Nov. 18 (open): Mark Langer-Daniele Langer, first place; George Urquhart-Richard Arneson, second place, Paul Schroeder-Donald Urquhart, third place.
- Nov. 18 (299er): Roseanne Worrell-Vic Melby, first place; Jane Bekos-Stephanie McFall, second place; Peggy Crane-Christine Green, third place.
- Nov. 14: Mary Matthews – Henry Kensler, first place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, second place; Mark Langer – Donald Urquhart, third place.
- Nov. 11: George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Ellen Easley – Paul Dorsey, second place; Donald Urquhart – Paul Schroeder, third place.