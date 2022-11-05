Area bridge club posts results

Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners include:

Oct. 28: Richard Arneson/Gloria Arneson, first place; Dee Becker/Donald Urquhart, second place; George Urquhart/Janet Urquhart, third place.

Oct. 31: George Urquhart/Janet Urquhart, first place; John Winter/Ellen Easley, second place; Mary Matthews/Donald Urquhart, third place.