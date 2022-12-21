 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area bridge club resuls

Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Dec. 9 (open): George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Mark Langer – Daniele Langer, second place; Donald Urquhart – Paul Schroeder, third place.

Dec. 9 (299er):Patti Gross – Kathryn Schneider, first place; Stephanie McFall – Jane Bekos, second place; Peggy Crane – Hanie Yee, third place.

Dec. 12: Donald Urquhart – Mark Langer, first place; John Meyers – Henry Kensler, second place; Richard Arneson – Gloria Arneson, third place.

