Area Bridge club results posted

Each week two area ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations.
Recent winners are:
Jan. 6 (open):Annie Krause – Anita Brothers, first place; Donald Urquhart – Henry Kensler, second place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, third place.
Jan. 6 (299er): Marge Mauer – Nancy Riederer, first place; Peter Christensen – Rose Christensen, second place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, third place.
Jan 9: Paul Dorsey – Donald Urquhart, first place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, second place; Peter Christensen – Stephanie McFall, third place.