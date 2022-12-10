Area bridge club results

Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.
People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners include:
- Dec. 2 (open): Donald Urquhart – Henry Kensler, first place; John Winter – Paul Dorsey, second place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, third place.
- Dec. 2 (299er): Roseanne Worrell – Vic Melby, first place; Stephanie McFall – Wayne Hejny, second place; Daniele Langer – Peggy Crane, third place.
- Dec. 5: Mary Matthews – Donald Urquhart, first place; Mark Langer – Henry Kensler, second place; Jean Myrvold – Denise Anastasio, third place.