Area girls golf preview: State champion Central golfers motivated to repeat

BRIGHTON - There's a zest in the air.

Recently at Brightondale Golf Course, junior twins Kylie and Katelynn Walker, along with Chloe Brown and Elle OReilly, and the rest of the Central girls golf team are all smiles, working on chip shots on the practice green, with lots of bright sunshine and humid summer temperatures beating down on them.

The girls are laughing with head coach Ryan Dahl, enjoying the work and showing no signs of complacency to start the season.

Why shouldn't they be happier than a puppy with a brand new chew toy?

After all, the Falcons are the defending WIAA Division 1 state champions, and they are only better this fall.

The Walker twins, now juniors, have been the top golfers the past two seasons, but this year Brown and OReilly have taken their games to new levels.

And the school records just keep coming.

"Those other girls have stepped up their game to match what the twins have done," Dahl said. "That's why we're shooting some of the scores we're shooting. Last year, we were a 310 to 320 team. Now, we're shooting in the low 290s. That's huge."

"Chloe and Elle have just done a great job of transferring their game. Chloe shot a 73 her first round of the year, and Elle shot 75 the second round, they've been hovering in that 75-80 range, and that's been the difference."

Central has already shattered school record scores as a team with a 294 and 293 this season, and the Lady Falcons are currently ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin.Golf state rankings. Southern Lakes Conference foe Union Grove is No. 2.

With Brown and OReilly both seniors and the Walkers twins back as juniors, expectations are high.

These girls truly believe they can win it all again.

"When we first won, we were riding on a high for a couple of weeks," Kylie Walker said recently at Brightondale. "Walking in school as state champions, it was pretty amazing. And it still is. We think about it all the time."

"And we're here to do it again."

So has life changed for the girls golf program at Central? Golf doesn't usually have the following of football or basketball, but Dahl says golf is getting more respect.

"Those four girls have done a really good job of leading by example and showing how do you practice, how do you improve?," Dahl said. "We do days where our younger kids go with those girls and practice different types of shots. They are thinking they want to keep this going. This is not just a four-year thing. Let's build a dynasty here."

Stepping up their games

Dahl says the Walker twins and OReilly have played in more tournaments this past summer, like the Wisconsin State Women's Open and the Wisconsin State Women's Amateur tournament.

They were playing on courses that were 600 yards longer, and they learned how to play at that distance, which helped their experience, Dahl said.

"Playing against the best golfers around really helped them," Dahl added.

Katelynn Walker says this year's team is much more confident, because they know they can win it all.

OReilly says her game is a bit better this season based on course management.

"When I go into a hole, it's less 'Let's see how far my driver goes' and more 'If I hit a 7-iron I'll be in a much better spot going into the green,'" she said. "