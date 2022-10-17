Area sanctioned bridge game results

Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Recent winners include:
- Oct. 7 (299er game): Katie Patzke-Peggy Crane, first place; Larry Page-Diane Page, second place; Patti Gross-Kathryn Schneider, third place.
- Oct. 7 (open game): George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Donald Urquhart-Paul Schroeder, second place; John Freeston-Evelyn Gerum, third place.
- Oct. 10: Annie Krause-Anita Brothers, first place; Mark Langer-Donald Urquhart, second place; Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler, third place.
Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations.