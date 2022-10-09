Arlyn and Karon Baumgarten on Kenosha mark 60th wedding anniversary

Arlyn and Karon Baumgarten of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6.

Arlyn Baumgarten met Karon Joy Zuhlke because Arlyn’s friend’s band had Karon playing in it. They were married on Oct. 6, 1962, at St. Mathews Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Ridge, Wis. (located between Ontario and Wilton, Wis.).

They have three children: Candice Ann Nelson, of Frisco, Texas; Brenda Janel Dahl (Steve), of Pleasant Prairie; and Heather Joy Sanchez (Richard), of Noblesville, Ind. They have seven grandchildren.

Arlyn served from July 1963 to July 1965 in the U.S. Army. He worked 41-plus years for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, from Aug. 2, 1962, until Nov. 3, 2003.

Karon worked in various administrative assistant positions, had her own original art business, and finally worked 27 years for Abbott and Abbvie Labs.

Arlyn is an avid snowmobiler and holds eight various positions with his club, the county and is the state AWSC Director. Karon spends many hours with her grandchildren and their families.