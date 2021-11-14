Arrest warrant issued for Illinois man who reportedly fought with officers

A $3,000 bench warrant was issued Thursday for a 38-year-old Downers Grove, Ill., man who fought with Pleasant Prairie Police officers earlier this summer.

Daniel D. Lavelle had been scheduled for a pre-trial conference, but when he failed to appear the warrant was issued by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas, who also forfeited the defendant's previously posted cash bond.

Lavelle is charged with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing. He pleaded not guilty Sept. 17.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the 8800 block of 75th Street on July 27 for a call of a man, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, sleeping on the ground.

Lavelle reportedly provided identification that didn't match his appearance or physical build, and police learned he had multiple arrest warrants from another jurisdiction. A Taser was deployed twice before he was taken into custody.

