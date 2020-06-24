Arson suspected in Trevor car fires

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspected arson fire that destroyed two vehicles parked outside a Trevor home early Wednesday.

The Salem Lakes Fire Department was called to the home on the 28500 block of 117th Street just after 3 a.m., finding two vehicles on fire at the home. Fire Chief Mike Slover said the two vehicles were parked about 30 feet from each other, one near a garage, the other in front of the home. They also discovered slight fire damage to the exterior of the home, indicating that a separate fire had been burning there.

Slover said a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911, with the homeowner then calling as well. Both vehicles were destroyed, the home had minor damage. Slover said no one was injured.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, fire investigators suspect arson. “This incident appears to have targeted the involved property,” said Lt. Eric Klinkhammer in an email.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about the incident the Kenosha County Detective Bureau at 262-605-5100 or Crimestoppers at (262) 656-7333 or (800) 807-TIPS (8477).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.