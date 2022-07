Art and Karen Scheele of Silver Lake will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on July 9 with an open house at the Adam Scheele residence, 13817 90th St., in Kenosha.

Art Scheele and Karen Balbac were high school classmates but didn’t start dating until after graduation. They were married on July 7, 1972, at Warren United Methodist Church in Warren, Ill. They lived in Kenosha for three years.

They have a son, Adam (married to Jennifer) Scheele of Kenosha. They have three grandchildren.

