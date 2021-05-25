As holiday weekend approaches, Great Lakes Coast Guard urges boater safety

The Great Lakes Coast Guard is urging boater safety as they mark National Boat Safety Week through May 28.
Endorsed by the U.S. Coast Guard and promoted throughout the nation, the theme in the annual message stays the same, “Please Boat Safely.” This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Federal Boat Safety Act of 1971.
As an integral part of recreational boating safety, the Coast Guard recommends all Great Lakes boaters not only have properly sized and fitted life jackets for every person aboard their vessels as required by law, but also ensure everyone aboard is wearing their life jacket at all times.
Safe boating starts before going on the water. The Coast Guard recommends always filing a float plan before departing and leaving it with a reliable source. This information; including name, boat type and identification, route, and expected return time can be extremely useful in locating missing and overdue boaters.
Personal locator beacons can be purchased and kept in your vessel or on your person if you are going on the water. The devices are specifically registered to the owner and send a satellite signal to rescue agencies for quick response time when a boater is in distress.
Boating increased during pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic led to significant increase in boating activity in 2020. Boat sales reached recent record highs, with first-time boat buyers making up a larger percentage than at any time in the past 10 years. Record boat activity and sales, first-time boat owners, and difficulty in receiving in-person education combined to increase the number of accidents, injuries and deaths. The number of deaths in 2020 exceeded 2019 by 24% and the deaths in June, July and August of 2020 were the highest in 23 years.
The most recent statistics show that 79% of boating fatalities on the nation’s waterways were drownings, and 86% of those victims were not wearing life jackets.
This year, wearing an engine cut-off switch link became a requirement while operating certain recreational vessels. Each year, nearly 75 people die and 400 more are injured when they are struck by a propeller or a vessel.
Especially for first time paddle craft owners who may be unaware, the Coast Guard strongly urges boaters to label their gear. This includes vessels, oars and life jackets. Each year, the Coast Guard responds to unmanned vessels, oars and even pool floats that have drifted away from their proper storage location. You can save responders time and resources by labeling gear with name and contact information.
More information about National Safe Boating week and safe boating requirements can be found online at /www.uscgboating.org