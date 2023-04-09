The new season has just begun for Kenosha County’s golf courses – Petrifying Springs and Brighton Dale Links – but over the next two years, golfers will see changes that aim to help them up their game by providing the best experience possible.

Outlining the major projects Dan Drier, general manager of golf operations, said these include replacing half-century old irrigation systems, while overhauling the red nine at Petrifying Springs, for starters. Specifically, work crews will be replacing single row irrigation with double rows, meaning that each side of the fairways will be covered and “better coverage means that the grass will grow a lot better because of the increased water coverage,” Drier said.

Not to worry, golfers, that project doesn’t get underway until September.

“Hopefully after this fall, it’ll all be done and we’ll get rid of all the leaks that we’ve been getting over the years,” he said.

Bunkers, maintenance, storage

Next, the blue bunkers at the Blue Spruce 18-hole course will be overhauled at Brighton Dale Links. The bunkers, or sand features, on the site the original ones that were built back in 1972, said Drier, who is retiring Thursday (April 6).

Pilling is the issue there as it compromises the structure, coming up through the soil and “contaminating the sand,” said Drier. The bunkers then become dilapidated, inhibiting draining.

“So, what we do is run all new drainage to the bunkers and then there’s a procedure called `Better Billy bunker liner’,” he said.

Basically, crews will fix the drainage layering bunkers with pebbles, a permeable polymer and eventually restoring the sand.

“The pebbles will stop the pill from contaminated the sand and the permeable membrane and pebbles will allow the water to drain out of the sand,” he said. The method dries out in hours rather than days.

Crews will also be constructing a new maintenance shop at Petrifying Springs and new storage building at Brighton Dale.

Timetable for building the maintenance shop, according to Drier, has been moved up a year, as architects have begun designing the project.

“We’re hoping that possibly the building could start this fall and be ready for the ’24 golf season,’ he said. The original start date had been sometime in 2025.

Brighton Dale’s storage building would also be moved up the timetable.

“Those will go up together so we can have economies of scale by hiring a contractor and hopefully they do both,” he said.

$4 million project

The projects are part of the golf divisions 2023-25 capital improvement plan and will cost the county $4 million. That money, however, is coming from user fees, which were raised for the first time in 15 years last fall to help generate revenue. That means that daily play increases that will range from $2-$5 based on weekday, weekend and holiday per nine or 18 holes. Monday through Friday 18-hole play rates would remain the same at $26, according to the 2023 fee schedule for the golf division.

The price of season passes for golf, include senior rates with the largest jump from $335 in 2022 to $695 this year, or 107%. The new senior golf rates, however, would include the “greens fees” that were previously charged at $5 per use and league play, according to Drier.

A “young executive” pass would decrease from $1,195 to $695, but would not include the $600 seasonal cart pass, according to rate schedule.

A special senior seasonal rate of $1,295 for unlimited weekday play and cart use would also be available. Other adult passes would see $200 to $300 increases depending on cart or non-cart use.

In paying for the improvements, the golf division has established a “sinking fund” and will be using money in its reserves, which are currently at more than $1 million, while paying back the fund in increments of nearly $300,000 a year for the next 20 years with principal and interest.

Self-funding operation

According to its 2023 budget, the golf division’s revenue has steadily increased over the last five years from $2.8 million to well over $4 million, turning profits of about $1 million each year for the last three years and is now operating self sufficiently.

At the Public Works Committee meeting in late January, Supervisor Mark Nordigian, the committee’s chair, praised Drier and his staff’s efforts in transforming the division and its golf courses into a self-sufficient entity, something that didn’t look so promising seven or eight years ago.

“I think the idea is now that Dan can run the golf course, set the rates that they need to do to do the things that he wants to do at a time that he wants to do. They’re still going to have to come to the board, they’re going to have to get it approved, but it’s not dependent now on the (county) Capital Improvements Program (funding),” he said. “It’s going to be dependent on them financing themselves through their rates. I think they’ve done a really good job of putting them together to make it … affordable.”

The modest Drier said he’s happy for the opportunity to make it work.

“It’s great to see all the smiling faces of our golfers that come out and enjoy our facilities every day,” Drier said. “That’s why we work so hard to make sure that our constituents and the surrounding communities can come and enjoy great golf at a great value.”

Want to play?

Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 (enter off of Highway 75) in the Town of Brighton.

Petrifying Springs is located in northeastern Kenosha County, in the Village of Somers. The clubhouse is located on Highway A (Seventh Street), a half mile east of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).

To reserve tee times for both facilities visit www.kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653 for more information.