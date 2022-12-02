Ashley Barrientes-Womack, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fans attending Wisconsin's game against Wake Forest were asked to shelter in place following the conclusion of the game out of precaution.
Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from sev…
BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol will hold its annual "Holiday Gnome Hunt" in December, all month long in Bristol Woods.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Two from Kenosha are facing numerous criminal charges for their allegedly violent actions following a vehicle accident on Roosevelt Road on Friday.
A Salem Lakes man charged with practicing optometry without a license and theft is now also accused of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenosha-area Lego fans will get their own store this weekend, with the opening of an aftermarket Lego store, Bricks & Minifigs Kenosha, 73…
Last week, a tree as old as the United States itself came down in front of the First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St.
The UW Board of Regents gave short notice for a Sunday afternoon meeting to consider contracts for the new Badgers coach.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A speeding car and the smell of marijuana led to the discovery a loaded firearm in the vehicle Monday night. As a result of…
