Ashley Marie Barrientes-Womack Jan 6, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashley Marie Barrientes-Womack, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Jan. 4-6 Who was arrested over the past few days? Here are the Kenosha County Jail booking photos for people facing possible felony charges who were bo…