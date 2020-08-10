Ask Amy (Aug. 13, 2020): It's time to share this family secret

Yes, you should let this go. The best way for you to let it go, however, might be to express yourself in an email. Your motivation should not be to punish "Marlene," but to tell her how you feel. She may respond by apologizing, by becoming defensive, or by blaming you for some ancient slight or a time of inattention that you have long forgotten. She might not respond at all.

Illness and bereavement are huge life challenges that can sometimes offer insight and clarity in their wake.

Among other large life lessons, when you've suffered a great loss, you do learn who your friends are.

Dear Amy: "Worried Aunt" wrote to you about refusing to be a part of her niece's life as long as her niece stayed with her violently abusive partner.

I have been a prosecutor handling domestic violence cases for over 15 years. I have encountered many, many family members and close friends of abuse victims.

You urged Worried not to let her anger at the abuser cause her to cut off her relationship with her niece and the niece's infant child.

I could not agree more. It is extremely important for concerned family members or friends of a person ensnared in an abusive relationship to maintain a loving, supportive connection with the victim.