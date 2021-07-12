Ask Amy for July 12: Surprise pregnancy leaves gran in a family's way

Dear Amy: My son is in a relationship with a (slightly older) female.

She has three children from two previous relationships.

My son was not ready to settle down with her but then the pregnancy happened. Now they have a child together.

My son moved in with her (of course). I’ve tried to be friendly toward her, but she is not one to reciprocate in kind.

Her big rule is call first before you come over. “My house, my rules” is her go-to line.

This “call first” business is not how I was brought up, so it seems very foreign to me — very standoffish!

Now she tells me that I don’t inquire about my grandson enough, so she will not ask for babysitting help or leave him with me.

My ex evidently is doing all the right things, though, so she makes sure he is tagged in pictures on Facebook, while she unfriended me twice.

Now I can’t see any photos, even if she tags my son in a post.

I think she needs to see a doctor or maybe get medicated. Any suggestions? — Worried Mom