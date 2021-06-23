Ask Amy for June 23: Party pooper deserves a break

Dear Hostess: You have done yeoman’s duty over the years, and yes, the cumulation of all of that effort has probably been rewarding, as well as exhausting. Now stand your ground. If your husband throws a fit, ride it out.

If he wants to host a large party, hire a caterer. Catered parties are still a lot of work for the hosts, but you would be relieved of the pressure of prep and cleanup.

Dear Amy: The week the COVID lockdown began last year, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. My husband couldn’t even be in the waiting room during my bilateral mastectomies.

It’s been a long slog of a year with chemo and treatments and losing my hair. I’ve had several more surgeries. I now must wear lymph sleeves.

Now we can once again go places, and I am returning to good health.

The problem is that I can’t get myself energized or excited about doing much of anything. I want to stay home and take naps. I look different and my confidence is low. I don’t know who I am now, but I do know that I’m not that person I was pre-cancer and pre-COVID.