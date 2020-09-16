Ask Amy for Sept. 16

Dear Amy: I’ve been scammed by a hacker.

I’m a middle-aged woman. My fiance of five years is a chronic liar and he has cheated on me. I know in my head that I should leave him, but my heart won’t let me.

He is in a 12-step program, and says he is trying to change, but I stupidly tried to hire someone to hack his phone.

I sent this person $300. I have an email from them stating that this was the cost. Later the same day, this person said it would cost an additional $120. I refused to send more money, because I came to believe that this was a scam. This person now refuses to return my money.

Do I have any recourse? I’m afraid to go to the local police. I’m afraid it’s against the law to hack someone.

I’m out $300, I don’t know what to do. Can I go to the police? — Scammed by Hacker

Dear Scammed: You seem to have fallen for an “advance fee” scam. I contacted the FBI field office in Chicago for an explainer.

According to Agent Siobhan Johnson, FBI Chicago spokesperson: “In an advance fee scheme, a victim pays for something of value only to receive little to nothing in return. This type of crime is extremely common and appears in many forms.