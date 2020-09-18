Ask Amy for Sept. 18

Dear Amy: I am a single male in my early 30s. After law school, I met “Judith,” and we became best friends. Judith and I were both competitive athletes in the same sport, the same age, and knew some of the same people.

The friendship was always strictly platonic. Honestly, I considered her my best friend.

We had a falling-out over something quite petty, on its face: After a fun party weekend in the mountains, I felt compelled to ask her (and her boyfriend) to pay for part of the lodging expenses. It really wasn’t about the actual money, but I couldn’t help but to feel used. It embarrassed me to ask her to contribute after the fact, when I had assumed that they would step up without asking.

Anyway, the resulting (text) conversation we had was insulting. She brought up topics from the past that were completely unrelated and out of line. I felt hurt and betrayed.

This happened over a year ago. She has reached out multiple times to apologize and try to mend fences. For the most part I do not respond.

Most recently, she reached out to ask if I considered the friendship permanently over. She wanted to invite me to her engagement party. I do think her attempts to reconcile have been genuine and she understands that she was in the wrong regarding our falling-out.