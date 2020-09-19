Ask Amy for Sept. 19

It’s hard to act like an adult around your parents and it’s hard for parents to treat us like adults. Apologizing frequently (and humor) helps.

And if parents find themselves saying, “It’s my house and my rules,” they shouldn’t be surprised if a teenage tantrum follows.

I am grateful that my parents have let us all keep trying. — A Frequent Flyer

Dear Frequent Flyer: Yes, it can be rewarding and frustrating — on both sides and in equal measure — when a “frequent flier” repeatedly comes home to roost. You have described the weird time-travel teenage transformation that occurs when you sleep in your childhood bedroom (I remember it well from my own visits home).

However, you seem to equate your parents with roommates. Your parents aren’t your roommates. When you have a roommate, you two are sharing the housing expense. You are peers, on equal footing. When you bounce back home to save money, you are a non-rent-paying beloved child who is accepting your parents’ generosity.

You sound like a loving, lovely, perceptive person. Your parents seem to have raised you well. But they are your parents, and—teenage tantrums and all — it will be ever-thus.

Dear Amy: A dear friend is turning 80 next year.