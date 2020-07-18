Ask Amy (July 18, 2020): Contact with friendly dog could be dangerous

I have not opened nor read any of these for at least 30 years — and revisiting these would be very emotional for me.

Should I read them privately, then dispose? Should I share some of them with my husband?

Should I revisit only my husband’s letters with him (we have no secrets)? Or should I just shred them all immediately and be done with it? — Three Boxes in Phoenix

Dear Three Boxes: Ah, COVID-cleaning. Many of us are confronting bits and bobs (and sometimes, actual “Bobs”) from our past.

You should review all of these letters, privately. Tell yourself that you will at least open the envelopes and visually scan them. This job might pair well with a hearty merlot.

The letters from your high school sweetheart might contain nuggets from his youth that his family would appreciate. Because he is deceased, consider sharing some of this (descriptive, wise or humorous) material with them.

Box B: Review and make the same determination. Would these letters be of value to anyone else?