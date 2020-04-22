Ask Amy: Mother worries about COVID-19 exposure via son

Dear Worried: Parents are supposed to have the capacity to forgo their immediate impulses for the sake of their children. The best way to prevent this illness is to avoid exposure. The best way for your son to have both parents in his life, long into the future - is to avoid exposure. You and your ex should connect with your son's pediatrician -- together, and immediately -- (through video conferencing) to ask for a physician's advice.

Your boy travels between parents nearly every day. One obvious idea would be for these visits to be temporarily stopped, or cut down - temporarily, for everyone's safety (including his, of course).

If your ex would agree to cut these visits to even three times a week, this would limit the number of possible exposures between households. You should also seriously discuss the reality and possibility of one parent (you or him) NOT having your son with you, perhaps for the next month, and then negotiating ways to make up the difference after the risk has passed.