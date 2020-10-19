Ask Amy (Oct. 21, 2020): These office mates cannot be friends

The rest of us are making arrangements for the children we are leaving behind, and I would prefer it if this friend would also make arrangements to leave her dog behind.

Am I being unreasonably selfish? Should I state my preference, or make peace with my disappointment? — Trying to Please Everyone

Dear Trying to Please: You should ask yourself why you believe that you are of so little consequence that you can't even answer a simple question, posed respectfully. Remember: Anyone can ask for anything, but that doesn't obligate you to agree to their "ask."

The question is: "Hey, could we stay at a pet-friendly place, because I would like to bring my dog ..." Your answer is, "I vote no. We are all leaving our kids and pets behind."

If your other friends are co-planning and co-paying for this getaway, and they all want to spend their time with your friend's dog, then you will be overruled. Then it would be time for you to find a way to make peace with your disappointment.

Dear Amy: I signed my letter to you "Sad and Confused." I wondered whether to travel to see my 87-year-old father, who was dying.