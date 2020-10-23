Ask Amy (Oct. 26, 2020): Long-ago cheating leaves wife ruminating

Dear Amy: Almost 20 years ago when my husband and I were just 19 years old, he cheated on me.

Twenty years on, I'm still having a hard time trusting him.

Will I ever be able to trust him — or will I always feel this way? What can I do to start trusting him?

I feel like I have some form of PTSD from it. He says he was young and made a mistake, but is that even a legitimate excuse? He has apologized so many times.

I just don't know what to do. I want to live free. It is so time consuming worrying about him and trying to track him.

I am constantly accusing him of things that turn out to be nothing.

We have five children together, and he is a wonderful dad and husband.

I know I'll regret it later if I don't get it together now. How should I handle this? — Suspicious

Dear Suspicious: Twenty years is an extremely long time for you to live in a state of "high alert" and for your husband to tolerate your ongoing and very disruptive and baseless accusations.

It is a testament to your mutual commitment to each other — and a marvel — that your marriage has survived.