Ask Amy: Rent-paying parent wonders where checks landed

Dear Confused: You are overthinking this by a mile. First of all, your landlord is not going to care who is writing the rent check, as long as it clears. Many people are in the same position your daughter is in, and rent is coming in from unexpected quarters.

You should not keep any of this confidential from your daughter. She is the tenant, she has agreed to this arrangement with you, and she is sending the checks to her landlord.

Or is she? This should be your first question. Her landlord might have offered her a temporary rent amnesty — and she could be “banking” these checks (hanging on to them) to use later. Or, she is sending the checks to him and he is not processing them because he hasn’t been to his post box in a long time.

Or — as happened to me once — these checks have landed in that tiny space between his desk and the wall (I thought I had fallen into a magical secret windfall until my landlord suddenly cashed six rent checks at once).

Either way — you should find out what’s going on. If the landlord hasn’t been receiving payment for her apartment (for whatever reason), this could land her in a jam.