Ask Amy (Sept. 24, 2020): Couple wants only 'classy' PDAs

I decided I would like the drawing back since it pleased me, and they did not seem to want to hang it. She said she wanted to keep it. Then they put it in their guesthouse, which is separate from their residence.

I am OK with the fact they do not like the drawing. Not everyone likes the same type of art, but I would like to have my drawing back, since it means more to me than to them. Is it a problem if I ask for my drawing back? — Artist

Dear Artist: You should not ask for the drawing back. You should not cast aspersions on your daughter, who received the drawing and has hung it in their guesthouse, where others will see it.

When your son-in-law remarked that the drawing looked like you, it doesn’t seem to have occurred to you that you and your daughter resemble one another, and that this might be a thoughtful (and flattering) comment.

You should not ask for this gift back. Furthermore, you are way too sensitive to share your art with others. I hope you will enjoy your hobby privately.

Dear Amy: “I Like Being Alone” was planning some hikes at nearby national parks and didn’t want to invite her co-worker, due to her dog’s bad habits. She might have an easy out — most national parks do not allow dogs! — Like to Hike

Dear Like to Hike: Many readers pointed this out. My own research shows that different parks have different rules: Check NPS.gov for specifics.

