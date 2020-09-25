Ask Amy (Sept. 25, 2020): Women gone gray can be silver 'vixens'

You yourself have chosen to declare that “98 percent of women look better in their real hair color,” which is a subjective and superficial value judgment. Aren’t you now harshly judging people who choose to dye their hair? (Full disclosure: I’ve been dyeing my own hair — at home — for over 20 years.)

I’m going to take a stab at guessing that many of these negative comments are coming from other women. In a perfect world, we would all be free to make choices about our bodies and clothing without running the gauntlet of unsolicited comments, but we make these choices to please ourselves (and often, others). And people in general are social, communal budinskis.

You need only to decide how to respond. To a stranger: “Umm, do I know you? Why are you sharing your opinion with me?” To a friend/family member: “I think I look great, and honestly, that’s all that matters to me.”

Dear Amy: My husband and I believe that we have lost a friend of 30-plus years because of differing opinions about safety in this pandemic.

We had been invited to a surprise birthday party for “Barb” at a local restaurant, and before sending my RSVP, I checked with the venue to see how many people might be there, and whether it would be inside or outside. Answer: “50 people, inside.”