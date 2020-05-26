Ask Amy: This 'full house' isn't a cute sitcom

You need to be brave enough to handle this deliberately, rather than waiting until you erupt and say something harsh in front of others.

You are providing housing to your friend — and your family members. You have the responsibility, and the right, to offer course-correctives in order for the household to continue to run peacefully.

Talk to her privately. Tell her, quite plainly: “I’d like to offer you some feedback about a habit of yours that is bothering me. You tend to interrupt me and others when we’re trying to converse. It’s important to me that each of us has the opportunity to express ourselves. This includes you. But the kids — and my mom and I — all need the space to say what we need to say. Can you work on that?”

Your friend might interrupt you while you are trying to explain this. Wait patiently. She might react defensively or tell you that you’ve hurt her feelings. Wait patiently. The rest will be up to her.

In the future, when she interrupts, say, “Whoops. Wait a minute. I’d like to finish my thought.”