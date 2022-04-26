 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
At The Plate April 28

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

When: 11:35 a.m. today

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Radio: WTMJ (AM-620)

Probable pitchers: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta vs. Pittsburgh LHP Jose Quintana

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

When: 6:20 p.m. tonight

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta

TV: Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network

Radio: WSCR (AM-670)

Probable pitchers: Chicago LHP Drew Smyly vs. Atlanta RHP Kyle Wright

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

When: 1:10 p.m. today

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Radio: WMVP (AM-1000)

Probable pitchers: Kansas City RHP Brad Keller vs. Chicago RHP Michael Kopech

