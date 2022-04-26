At The Plate

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
When: 5:35 p.m. tonight
Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
Radio: WTMJ (AM-620)
Probable pitchers: Milwaukee LHP Aaron Ashby vs. Pittsburgh RHP Bryse Wilson
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves
When: 6:20 p.m. tonight
Where: Truist Park, Atlanta
TV: Marquee Sports Network
Radio: WSCR (AM-670)
Probable pitchers: Chicago RHP Mark Leiter Jr. vs. Atlanta RHP Charlie Morton
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox
When: 6:10 p.m. tonight
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Radio: WMVP (AM-1000)
Probable pitchers: Kansas City RHP Zack Greinke vs. Chicago RHP Dylan Cease