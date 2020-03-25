At Your Service: Here's a list of Kenosha County businesses that are open for services

Below is a list of Kenosha County businesses that are offering services during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
If you are a business owner who would like to be included in this list, please call 262-656-6209 or email Colleen Myers at colleen.myers@lee.net.
Click on the business name below to visit their website.
Kenosha County businesses open for service
|Business Name
|Phone Number
|Address
|Mega Wash Laundromat
|262-764-9022
|5020 60th Ave, Kenosha
|Sander's Home Improvements
|262-515-4041
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.