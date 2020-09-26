Attorney reports Kenosha officer believed Jacob Blake was attempting to take child

Sources said the two had an on-again, off-again relationship, and that Blake had been using a car that was registered to the woman that day.

Although some media outlets have reported that the woman had a restraining order against Blake, there is no record of any restraining order being filed. Had she asked for a 72-hour no contact order at the time she made a complaint in May, that period had long been past.

The shooting is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which has previously released a statement saying a knife was found on the floor of the vehicle Blake was seen leaning into in the widely shared video of his shooting. That statement did not say whether Blake had ever been holding the knife or whether police knew it was there.

In a statement previously released by Matthews on behalf of the police union, Matthews stated that Blake had struggled with police and had been tased twice before the shooting. That statement said officers saw Blake with a knife and ordered him to drop it, saying that Blake did not comply.

The bystander who shot the video of the shooting has said in interviews that he heard police yell “drop the knife.”