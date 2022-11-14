Aurora Medical Staff Scholarship Program awards $97,700 in scholarships to 50 employees in Kenosha and Racine counties

Advocate Aurora Health employees in Kenosha and Racine counties received help meeting educational expenses this fall thanks to the Aurora Medical Staff Scholarship Program.

As part of its commitment to education, the Medical Staff awarded $97,700 in scholarships, in amounts ranging from $1,400 to $3,700, to 50 staff members in October.

“Our medical staff supports education as part of its commitment to quality and service,” said Mary Schroeder-Capelli, MD, Ophthalmology, Treasurer, Aurora Medical Staff Kenosha/Mount Pleasant, who helps coordinate the scholarships. “As doctors, we are lifelong learners, so education is a key value. We believe continued education helps raise the level of skill for staff members, and ultimately the quality of care we deliver as a team.”

The scholarship program is designed for current employees at Advocate Aurora in Kenosha and Racine. The funds are not limited to those pursuing education in a health care field; some of the recipients are pursuing education in business, social services and more.

“The Medical Staff is generous in their support of team members seeking additional education and pursuing higher degrees in their fields. In the past three years, they’ve awarded anywhere from $65,000 to $100,000 in scholarships annually,” said Donna Jamieson, president of Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha. “This program is in addition to the Aurora Tuition Reimbursement program. At Aurora, we’re committed to the educational goals and career opportunities for all our team members.”