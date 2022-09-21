 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Austin T. Hansen Sr.

  • 0
Austin T. Hansen Sr.

Austin T. Hansen Sr., 21, of Kenosha, faces charges of contempt of court, probation and parole, attempt to flee or elude an officer, and bail jumping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert