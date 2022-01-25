Authorities arrest man following protracted "slow-speed" pursuit on Highway 50

WHEATLAND — A Kenosha-area man was arrested after he reportedly led Kenosha County sheriff's deputies on a slow-speed chase from the town of Paris to the town of Wheatland on Highway 50 before surrendering to them late Monday.

The protracted pursuit began when deputies attempted to stop the motorist, who was traveling at no more than 40 mph with flashing emergency lights on at highways MB and 50 around 9:30 p.m., according to Lt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. The speed limit on Highway 50 is 55 mph, Fonk said.

He continued to flee even as he was followed by two squad cars and had slowed down but continued driving west.

Fonk said the man fled officers because he was apparently wanted on other traffic violations. As he continued driving he traveled over a number of "stop strips" deployed by other squads stationed along the way and drove the 12-mile stretch despite three punctured tires, Fonk said.

Deputies eventually arrested the man 30 minutes later in the 30600 block of Highway 50 in the town of Wheatland, he said.

"Eventually he just gave up," said Fonk. He was taken into custody and is expected to face charges of fleeing and eluding authorities, among others.

