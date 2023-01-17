Auto racing: Road America set to feature Vintage Indy

ELKHART LAKE — Road America is excited to share the news that Vintage Indy presented by Hagerty, will be featured at the NTT INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix presented by American Medical Response, June 15-18.

Vintage Indy will be showcasing a selection of vintage INDYCAR vehicles from the past century to celebrate the rich history of INDYCAR racing. From classic open-wheel racers to modern Indy cars, fans can see these historic vehicles up close and learn about the evolution of INDYCAR racing while witnessing parade laps on the track during the weekend.

In addition to the vintage vehicle display, Vintage Indy will also host several special events throughout the weekend. These events will include meet-and-greets with INDYCAR legends, panel discussions on the history of INDYCAR racing, and much more.

"Vintage Indy is honored to be a part of the NTT INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix presented by AMR and looks forward to sharing the rich history of INDYCAR racing with fans at Road America," said founder Michael Lashmett. "This is a great opportunity to share our passion for vintage open-wheel racing with the INDYCAR community and fans."

The NTT INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix, presented by American Medical Response at Road America, is one of the premier events on the INDYCAR calendar and is sure to be a thrilling weekend of racing. Be sure to stop by the Vintage Indy display in the paddock area and see some of the country's most historic open-wheel race cars.

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with the entire family at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Sonsio Grand Prix presented by AMR. Kids 16 and under get free general admission to all Road America season racing events with a paying adult at the gate. For details and event tickets, check out roadamerica.com