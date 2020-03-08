Automated waste collection to begin in summer

The city’s trash and recycling overhaul remains on schedule with preparation underway to begin automated waste collection this summer.
Over 32,000 households are in line to receive two, 96-gallon trash and recycling carts. A mid-July delivery is planned with citywide changeover expected to begin in August, according to Keir Powell, city superintendent of waste and recycling.
The $7.7 million project includes the cost of 66,000 carts, a new fleet of 14 trucks, operational software and education. The city has qualified to receive a $500,000 grant through The Recycling Partnership, a national nonprofit recycling organization.
City officials scheduled eight public information sessions — including three next week — to brief local residents on the conversion, discuss recycling procedures and field questions.
The first session is 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
“The most challenging part of this process is the awareness campaign,” Powell said. “This is a collaborative effort between the waste division and all of the residents in the city. There are sacrifices the city is making with time and equipment and finances. We’re asking the residents to change the manner they put their recycling out. We want to make sure we have a smooth rollout.”
Concerns over size and storage
Local residents expressed immediate concerns about size and storage of the 96-gallon carts. The carts are 45 inches high, 22 inches wide and 30 inches deep. Carts are assigned to each residence and electronically chipped for security.
Carts cannot be stored on the curb — except on collection day — or directly in front of a residence. Storage is allowed on the side of homes, backyards or placed inside of a garage or shed. The city has a program in place to assist the elderly, handicapped or anyone who is physically unable to transport the carts for curb collection.
“For the most part, these are larger than what most people are using at their house now,” Powell said. “When they first get rolled out, it’s going to be extremely noticeable because everyone is going to have them. I’ve been to many communities and talked to several public works directors. Over time, they tend to fade into the woodwork. It becomes a part of our services and a part of the cityscape.”
The carts’ oversized wheels are designed for easy maneuverability, and their massive size gives residents the option of making fewer trips to the curb. Some residents have their recyclables collected once a month instead of bi-weekly, according to Powell.
“I think people are going to be surprised at the ease of these,” Powell said. “If it’s cold or there’s bad weather, you don’t have to put them out.”
The recyclable cart is for all clean, loose recyclables such as newspapers, cardboard, plastic, glass and aluminum.
What is and is not allowed
All recyclables should be placed in the same container and not bagged. Blue bags are considered contaminants and are no longer allowed at recycling facilities. Recyclables must be cleaned before they are placed in the cart. Soiled peanut butter jars or grease-soaked pizza boxes are contaminants and are not allowed for recycling.
Trash should be bagged and stored in the trash cart.
Kenosha is one of the last municipalities in the state to convert to an automated trash collection system. Out of the city’s 21 side-loading garbage trucks, 17 of them are past their lifespan. Some are over 15 years old, according to Powell.
“Industry standard is around seven years,” Powell said. “It’s a good time to replace the fleet. There’s no demand for those trucks. They’re very expensive and no one uses them anymore.”
The new vehicles are a one-man operation. The driver uses a joystick to control an exterior claw, which grasps the carts within a 12-foot reach and empties them into the truck. The automated system allows the driver to remain in a temperature-controlled environment and all but eliminates worker injuries, which has seen a huge increase in the past several years, according to Powell.
“They’ll be inside the cab of a truck instead of getting out of it 800 times a day,” Powell said. “There are a lot of benefits. These guys can now retire from this job. Right now, we have waste collectors all over the place, in other divisions, because the job became too taxing for them.”
Residents will maintain their same trash collection schedule. Other waste services, such as bulk pickup and yard waste, will also remain the same.
Automate Waste Collection Public Information Sessions
Wednesday—4 p.m., Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Thursday—6 p.m., Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
Saturday, March 14—10:30 a.m., Kenosha Regional Airport, 9900 52nd St.
Saturday, March 21—1 p.m., Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
Saturday, April 4—10 a.m., Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
Saturday, April 18—2 p.m., Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
Saturday, May 9—Noon, Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Wednesday, May 20—6:30 p.m., Mahone Middle School, 6900 60th St.