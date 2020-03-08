Automated waste collection to begin in summer

Concerns over size and storage

Local residents expressed immediate concerns about size and storage of the 96-gallon carts. The carts are 45 inches high, 22 inches wide and 30 inches deep. Carts are assigned to each residence and electronically chipped for security.

Carts cannot be stored on the curb — except on collection day — or directly in front of a residence. Storage is allowed on the side of homes, backyards or placed inside of a garage or shed. The city has a program in place to assist the elderly, handicapped or anyone who is physically unable to transport the carts for curb collection.

“For the most part, these are larger than what most people are using at their house now,” Powell said. “When they first get rolled out, it’s going to be extremely noticeable because everyone is going to have them. I’ve been to many communities and talked to several public works directors. Over time, they tend to fade into the woodwork. It becomes a part of our services and a part of the cityscape.”

The carts’ oversized wheels are designed for easy maneuverability, and their massive size gives residents the option of making fewer trips to the curb. Some residents have their recyclables collected once a month instead of bi-weekly, according to Powell.