Axel (QT litter)

A proposed gas station and convenience store on Kenosha’s south side which had generated some neighborhood outcry has received a green light.
A Kenosha man who fired a gun during a road-rage incident outside a popular Kenosha restaurant will spend 16 months in prison.
Firefighters and police rescued a 15-year-old Kenosha boy after he slipped and fell while he and a friend stood atop a series of dredging pipe…
Crash leave motorcyclists seriously injured
The Kenosha Police officer who shot Jacob Blake was suspended for three days by the Police Department after the gun he was issued following th…
A little over a month on the job, the Kenosha Police Department’s newest canine has already been busy.
To reward Americans who've been vaccinated, these companies are providing freebies when you show proof of getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
The CEO of a Tennessee company has been fired after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to a male high school student in a prom dress.
Police station surveillance video shows Colorado officers laughing while watching footage from the body camera. One officer said, "I love it."
