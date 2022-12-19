Baby, it's COLD outside! Kenosha County designates warming centers for those in need

Weather forecasters are following a strong system that is expected to hit the region in some form this week.

The weather pattern is unpredictable so far, so the Kenosha area could see a lot of snow, rain, or some sort of mix.

The National Weather Service said it is tracking a storm system expected to move across the region Thursday and Friday. It could bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph, which could create blizzard conditions.

But the storm pattern is not known yet, and it's possible that southern Wisconsin could see a rain mix instead of snow, according to the Weather Service.

What is known is that it will be bitterly cold through Christmas. Wind chills over the holiday weekend are forecast to fall between minus-15 and minus-25 degrees.

Warming centers are available in Kenosha County for those in need, officials said on Monday.

“Kenosha County Emergency Management is pleased to partner with local governments and other organizations to provide designated warming centers for people in need of a place to come inside from the cold," said Kenosha County Emergency Management Sgt. Chris Hannah. “It’s important to remember that there is always the potential that a severe winter storm will impact you in a way you did not expect.

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. M-F; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun.

Bristol Town Hall, 19801 83rd St., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F; Call 262-857-2368 or 262-857-2711 for weekend hours

Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F

Somers Village Hall, 7511 12th St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F

Twin Lakes Village Hall, 105 E. Main St., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F

Kenosha County Center, at the crossing of highways 45 & 50, Bristol, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-F

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. M-F

Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-Th; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. F

Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat; Noon to 4 p.m. Sun

Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat

Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. M-Th, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat

Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F, Noon to 5 p.m. Sun

Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F, Noon – 5 p.m. Sun

Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., Noon to 5 p.m. Tues-Sun

Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Thurs, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fri-Sat.

Salem Community Library, 24615 89th Street, Salem, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Thurs, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri-Sat

American Red Cross, Sites as necessary, 24-Hour

“Make sure to have a winter weather plan prepared when the snow starts or the winds cause the temperature to drop," Hannah said. "This plan should include staying informed of the current weather forecast, having an emergency kit stocked with supplies, and having a plan in place in case you lose power.

For more information on winter safety go to https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/.