Badgers' bowl future hangs in the balance

Jim Leonhard didn’t need the reminder.

The fact he was part of the most recent University of Wisconsin football team to not earn a trip to a bowl game still irks him. The year in question, 2001, was Leonhard’s freshman season. He’d come as a walk-on from Tony but became a starting safety for Barry Alvarez’s team.

Fast-forward 21 years and though his role’s much different, Leonhard’s staring down missing a bowl game again. UW, led by Leonhard as interim coach, is 5-5 heading into an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday against Nebraska in Lincoln. The Badgers haven’t recorded their sixth win this late in a full season since 2008, but a bowl trip rides on UW being able to beat either or both Nebraska this week and Minnesota next week at home.

“One of the biggest goals of the season is to become bowl-eligible, and then it's winning the Big Ten West, winning the Big Ten, and finding a way to either get in that national championship picture or win your bowl game,” Leonhard said last week. “So it's a huge goal every single season to get bowl-eligible. To know you're right on the edge of that, I think guys get excited and we just got to finish the deal and continue to play good football and stack wins up.”

Leonhard said extra practices during bowl prep could help him establish the standards he wants set in the program if he were named the next head coach.

Nebraska’s only playing for pride; a bowl game will elude it for the sixth consecutive season. Add in that all three Cornhuskers quarterbacks to play this year are dealing with injuries, and it puts UW in a must-win situation. If the Badgers can’t beat the Cornhuskers in this spot, then they’re not a bowl team anyway.

The importance of making a bowl appearance is front of mind for players.

“It's everything,” said sophomore safety Hunter Wohler, a Muskego native. “This is not the season that we imagined. We've gone through a lot, this week included, obviously. But this is not how Wisconsin plays. This isn't how we do it around here.

“So, there's no ifs, ands or buts about it — we have to win one of these next two, if not both. Hopefully both, that's the plan. Because otherwise it's … we're not playing well right now, and we need to pull it together and we have to, have to win these ones.”

What bowl would the Badgers play in if they do punch their ticket to a 21st consecutive bowl? That’s up for debate. Let’s start by eliminating the bowls a Big Ten team can appear in that UW won’t be invited to due to its losses — the College Football Championship semifinals (Fiesta, Peach) and the New Year’s Six (Cotton, Rose, Orange).

Here’s a look at the most likely bowls UW could play in.

If they go 2-0

Possible: Citrus, ReliaQuest, Music City

Most likely: Music City

UW will have a number of options if it’s able to take down Nebraska and Minnesota. Winning out also keeps alive the small percentage chance the Badgers win the Big Ten West Division.

The Badgers likely only make the Citrus Bowl (vs. SEC) if a trio of scenarios play out that allow UW to win the West and play in the Big Ten Championship game. Iowa just played in the Citrus Bowl last season, and the Badgers as a division champ and a head-to-head win over Minnesota would likely give them the edge. Maryland’s expected to finish with seven wins, which would match UW’s in this scenario, but the Badgers also beat Maryland this season.

The ReliaQuest Bowl (vs. SEC), formerly known as the Outback Bowl, hasn’t hosted the Badgers since 2014. That was Alvarez’s final game as a coach when he filled in for Gary Andersen. This could be a 7-5 Badgers team’s landing spot if they don’t win their division.

UW would slot in nicely to the Music City Bowl, where it would take on an SEC opponent. The program’s last trip to Nashville for this game was in 2003, which adds to the appeal from a bowl organizer’s perspective. Bunches of Badgers fans bellying up to bars up and down Broadway? That’s what matters for a midlevel bowl.

If they go 1-1

Possible: Guaranteed Rate, Mayo, Pinstripe, Quick Lane

Most likely: Mayo

A .500 record will send the Badgers to the lower tier of the Big Ten’s bowls, especially if they go opposite of expectation and fall at Nebraska but knock off Minnesota to reclaim Paul Bunyan’s Axe on Nov. 26.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl (vs. ACC) was UW’s consolation prize for finishing the COVID-shortened 2020 season with an overtime win over Minnesota. A source told the State Journal that Mayo Bowl organizers would like to draw the Badgers once again so UW fans can travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, which wasn’t allowed during 2020.

An ACC opponent would await UW in the Pinstripe Bowl, played at Yankee Stadium. UW last played in the Big Apple in 2018, finishing the year with an impressive beatdown of Miami. A repeat bowl that quickly may turn away some fans from making the trip, something organizers will consider.

The toughest draw for UW fans would be the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The 9:15 p.m. kickoff time is reminiscent of the Las Vegas Bowl after last season. What could be intriguing about the Arizona-based game is UW taking on a Big 12 opponent.

The Quick Lane Bowl (vs. MAC) is in play because it’s typically reserved for the Big Ten team which just snuck into bowl eligibility. Michigan State also is expected to finish with six wins, and having it play close to home at Detroit’s Ford Field could be attractive for bowl organizers. But the Spartans have a head-to-head win over the Badgers, so that could push UW down to the Quick Lane Bowl.