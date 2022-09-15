Badgers' Clark expected back

The University of Wisconsin football team has a good chance to get back one of its senior cornerbacks this weekend but likely will be without a starting offensive lineman.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst said cornerback Justin Clark, who missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury, practiced Wednesday and Thursday. That’s a good indication that he’ll be available for Saturday’s nonconference matchup against New Mexico State (0-3).

UW (1-1) brought Clark in from Toledo via the transfer portal, and he was the starting nickel cornerback in training camp before his injury. Fellow senior cornerback Alexander Smith was ruled out on Monday’s status report with his hamstring injury.

Redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman has done some work in practice this week, but Chryst didn’t sound as if Mahlman would be making his return against the Aggies. Mahlman injured his left leg in the third quarter of the Badgers’ season opener against Illinois State. Junior Logan Brown has stepped in for Mahlman and would start again Saturday with Mahlman sidelined.