Badgers have upper hand

Washington State needed to rally from a 10-10 tie with Idaho in its season opener. The Cougars are coming off a 7-6 campaign that ended with a loss to Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl. Here's a look at three keys to the game for both teams, and we offer our pick for Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Three keys for the Badgers

Keep Mertz rolling: Badgers offensive coordinator Bobby Engram didn’t pull out too many new tricks in the opener, but the training the offensive staff has done to keep quarterback Graham Mertz on time with the football was evident. Mertz only threw two incompletions in the opener, one of which was a drop and the other was not in danger of being a turnover. That’s the efficiency UW needs to maximize the talent it has on offense.

Engram’s play-calling strategy should include the same mix of early down passing and defined reads to keep Mertz in rhythm.

Creative pressure: If there’s any knock against Jim Leonhard as a defensive coordinator, it’s that quarterbacks who extend plays have given his units fits. The unpredictability of those quarterbacks makes scheming up pressures, one of Leonhard’s strength, a difficult task because the area in coverage weakened by the blitz is exposed longer if that pressure doesn’t get home because the quarterback bought time by running.

Expect Leonhard to see if his front four can get pressure on their own early in the game before blitzing, and when the blitzes do come, watch how Leonhard keeps a man responsible for chasing Ward. Inside linebacker Jordan Turner could be effective as a spy, sprinting after Ward and keeping the pressure on when he escapes the pocket.

Cornerbacks step up: Washington State will test UW’s cornerbacks often and at every level — short, intermediate and deep. Illinois State found some success with deep throws down the sideline after a quick dropback, but UW’s corners were in good position on those snaps, and senior Jay Shaw nearly had an interception on the Badgers’ sideline on such a play.

UW’s corners have to be aggressive when playing on the line to disrupt the many timing routes the Cougars run, but not so aggressive that they draw flags. A game like this is why Leonhard and the staff hit the transfer portal for three experienced corners.

Three keys for Washington State

Send help to Herbig: UW junior Nick Herbig was a preseason second-team All-American and showed why in Week 1, tallying two sacks and often applying pressure. Washington State would be wise to double team him, whether it’s with two offensive linemen, a tackle and a tight end, or a tackle and a back. UW likely will seize on the numbers advantage and respond with blitzes, but Herbig is UW’s best player on defense and the one most likely to wreck things. Washington State should do what’s needed to take him out of the game, then adjust.

Keep Ward quick: The Cougars’ passing attack features a heavy dose of short throws that are essentially an extension of the run game. Quarterback Cameron Ward doesn’t have the ball in his hands long before delivering the pass and the play’s designed to get yards after the catch. If Washington State can be effective on these types of passes, it can extend drives and perhaps more importantly frustrate the defense into making a mistake, like trying to jump a quick route and letting up something deep.

Move the defensive front: The final statistics don’t show it, but Illinois State’s defense was actually somewhat effective for stretches of the opener — UW created big plays that helped it pull away. Multiple offensive linemen and running back Braelon Allen said that the Redbirds’ movement up front pre-snap was a bit confusing. Washington State didn’t show line movement often in its opener, but it should consider it, especially if it sticks with the 4-2-5 alignment of its nickel defense. Anything the Cougars can do to slow down Allen, Chez Mellusi and the rest of the Badgers rushing attack would be helpful.

Predictions

UW’s defense is predicated on stopping the run and forcing teams into difficult throwing situations, but the Badgers rarely face a team that’s doesn’t mind abandoning the run quickly. Combine that mentality with some inexperienced secondary pieces on UW’s side, and the Cougars are likely to make a few big plays and get on the scoreboard.

But the Badgers’ rushing attack will grind out clock and limit possessions for Wazzou, and the Camp Randall crowd will get loud on third down to affect those snaps. UW wins after some uncomfortable moments early.

Colten's pick: Badgers 30, Washington State 17