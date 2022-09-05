Badgers' sample size is small, but still revealing

Let’s get the caveat out of the way right off the bat.

The University of Wisconsin football team opened the 2022 season against a team it was favored to beat by about five touchdowns, so the quality of the opponent absolutely needed to be taken into account while assessing the No. 18 Badgers’ performance Saturday night.

Drawing conclusions off a one-game sample isn’t easy; doing so when that one game is a clear mismatch is even more difficult.

So please hold off on the yeah-but-it-was-Illinois-State quips when I say there were several encouraging signs to emerge from UW’s 38-0 victory over the Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. I’m confident Badgers coach Paul Chryst would agree with that assessment, and I’m guessing most fans emerged from this three-hour rout feeling optimistic about this team.

There was a lot to like even if it was far from perfect.

“There are definitely things that we have to clean up,” wide receiver Chimere Dike said. “But the thing is, I know it’s things that we can.”

The Badgers produced a pair of record-breaking plays that combined for 196 yards of excitement and yet it’s hard not to start any list of positives without quarterback Graham Mertz being at the top of it.

Mertz has said he made major strides in the offseason and his teammates have backed up that claim, but seeing is believing and any improvement was modest based on the limited training camp practices open to the media last month.

But this — 14 of 16 for 219 yards with a touchdown, good for a rating of 223.1 — was evidence to support the belief that Mertz can make a much-awaited jump this season. His decision-making was on point and he calmly worked through his reads, showing much better footwork than he has over his first two seasons as a starter.

Mertz usually is good for a head-scratching throw ... or two ... or more during a game, but there wasn’t a single one that would qualify in that category against the Redbirds. His only attempt in the first quarter was dropped by Markus Allen on what should have been a third-down conversion, yet Mertz got in a rhythm when the offense finally got back in the game, and he carried it over to the second half.

“I think this whole offseason, it’s good to see all the work you put in, all the time watching tape, all the time grinding with the guys to have that comfort and that trust built up,” Mertz said. “It’s fun being out there and really owning it and trying to make everybody’s job easier. It’s a blast.”

Maybe you’re feeling like you’ve been here before and don’t want to get too excited. I get it and am in the same boat. Mertz’s sensational starting debut against Illinois in 2020 — 20 of 21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns — raised hopes and it’s mostly been a struggle for him since that magical night.

So yes, let’s wait to see what Mertz does next. He doesn’t have to be flawless again, but stacking another positive showing would be a big step.

Speaking of debuts, this opener marked one for Bobby Engram as UW’s offensive coordinator and there was a lot to like in that regard as well.

The Badgers were balanced (221 yards rushing, 219 yards passing) while averaging a robust 8.3 yards per play. The offense didn’t look all that different and yet there were some neat wrinkles, including a wide receiver screen off a play-action fake that resulted in a 74-yard catch and run for Dike.

Mertz and others had hinted that there’d be changes on offense and said we’d all get to see for ourselves on the first Saturday in September. Count me as impressed.

“We showed some things,” Dike said, “and I think there’s a lot more that we can show.”

UW’s passing defense looked shaky at times and yet the Badgers still managed to pitch a shutout, with safety John Torchio deserving a huge chunk of credit for the blank slate. Torchio’s 100-yard interception return provided a timely spark after a sloppy start by all three units to start the game.

Growing pains are expected from a group that is in the process of replacing eight starters, but this was a good start.

“I think we just need to work on tackling and finishing plays,” outside linebacker Nick Herbig said. “We’re only going to get better.”

Add it all up and I liked what I saw, caveat and all. I can’t think of a better word so I’ll use it again: These 60 minutes were encouraging.