Badgers should ace tougher test

Let's take a look at who has the edge in the University of Wisconsin football team's game Saturday against Washington State.

When the Badgers have the ball

The Badgers got going after a strange first quarter in which UW ran three plays against Illinois State. Quarterback Graham Mertz was nearly perfect, with just two incompletions, and he made quick decisions in offensive coordinator Bobby Engram’s new scheme. That’s an encouraging sign for the Badgers moving forward because it’s clear there are enough playmakers on the outside to complement the strong rushing attack.

UW’s rushing statistics were bolstered by sophomore Braelon Allen’s 96-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Badgers averaged just less than 4 yards per carry outside of that play. Washington State held Idaho to 1.8 yards per carry on 34 tries, so the Badgers’ line needs to take a step forward. Right tackle Logan Brown will replace Riley Mahlman after Mahlman hurt his left leg last week, but that could help the rushing game because Brown is a monster when moving forward.

Wazzu defensive ends Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. are a big step up from the rushers the Badgers’ offensive line saw last week, so the front must be up to task from the first snap.

Mertz completed passes to seven receivers, but only two of them were running backs. UW coach Paul Chryst indicated that’s something that will change this season, and the backs have invested a lot of time into their route-running and pass-catching in practice. Wazzu has some big inside linebackers, so trying to get them in space defending Allen, Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo could result in big plays.

Edge: Wisconsin

When Washington State has the ball

Washington State brought in transfer quarterback Cameron Ward to be a difference maker, and he showed some skills in his opener that UW has struggled with in the past. Ward is mobile, likes to extend plays by looping outside of the pocket and is looking for big plays when he buys time. Wazzu recovered after a slow start and scored 24 unanswered points against an upset-minded Idaho squad.

UW has to be smart in how it contains Ward in the pocket while creating pressure to help the secondary. Tackles Jarrett Kingston and Ma’ake Fifita do well creating a pocket for Ward, but Ward makes their job tough with his running around behind the line.

UW’s secondary — which will be without safety Hunter Wohler (left leg) but should have back cornerback Alexander Smith (right hamstring) — will have to contend with Donovan Ollie, De’Zhaun Stribling and a bevy of receiving threats. Washington State’s pass-heavy offense has three or four receivers on the field for nearly 90% of its plays, and their up-tempo style makes substituting on defense difficult.

The Cougars aren’t trying to run the ball often — just one-third of their snaps in the opener — but they are expecting big plays when they do. That’s where Nakia Watson comes in. Watson spent the first three seasons of his college career at UW, redshirting as a freshman then serving as a backup to Jonathan Taylor in 2019. Watson was the lead back to start the 2020 season, but he missed two games and lost his starting spot. He’s clearly improved his vision as a rusher, which was one aspect that held him back in the Badgers backfield, and he has good downhill power, accounting for 117 yards on 18 carries in Week 1. Expect some big collisions between Watson and inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta.

Edge: Slightly Wisconsin

Special teams

Vito Calvaruso was perfect in his UW debut, making a short field goal attempt and five extra points. Just as important was Jack Van Dyke regaining the power in his kicking leg after dealing with injuries last season and this offseason. Van Dyke tallied touchbacks on five of his seven kickoff attempts, however one was an intentional squib kick.

UW must clean up its punt return unit’s execution after recording two holding calls on those plays and returner Dean Engram taking some risks that might result in big mistakes against a better opponent.

Kick returner Isaac Guerendo should have some chances to make an impact — Wazzu kicker Logan Prescott failed to record a touchback on four attempts last week.

Edge: Slightly Wisconsin

Trends

UW hasn’t played a Pac-12 team in the regular season since 2013, the infamous Arizona State loss in which a referee’s error didn’t allow the Badgers to spike the ball in the final seconds to set up a winning field goal.

Paul Chryst is 7-0 as the Badgers’ coach in the second game of the season.

Washington State coach and Wisconsin native Jake Dickert will be coaching his first game in the state since 2011, when he was special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach for South Dakota. The Badgers defeated South Dakota 59-10 that season.