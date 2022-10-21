Badgers trying to protect home turf

The University of Wisconsin football team will try to bounce back from a double-overtime loss at Michigan State when Purdue comes to town Saturday. The Badgers will be trying to extend their 15-game winning streak over the Boilermakers. Here’s a look at Who Has The Edge in the meeting at Camp Randall Stadium.

When the Badgers have the ball

UW’s offense fell flat after building a 14-7 lead against Michigan State last week. Avoiding lulls like that one will be crucial against Purdue, which can put up points and create a hole too deep for the Badgers to climb out of.

Quarterback Graham Mertz still has his moments of poor play, and almost all the turnovers he’s given up this season have led to points for the opponent. But he’s playing the best football of his college career when he’s on. His completion percentage (63.5%), yards per attempt (8.5) and touchdown throws (15) are all career-highs with five games left this season. He’ll need to be smart against Purdue’s aggressive secondary, which has the third-most interceptions in the Big Ten (10).

Braelon Allen should get some more assistance in the backfield with Isaac Guerendo on the mend from a leg injury. Allen had a career-high 32 touches last week, and coaches have said they need to monitor his workload so he can be a featured part of the offense throughout November.

Junior receiver Chimere Dike has five touchdowns this season, the most by a Badgers pass catcher since Quintez Cephus’ seven in 2019.

Purdue’s front is balanced and all of its players are capable of making plays in the backfield, so UW’s offensive line needs to find consistency and reset the line of scrimmage. But the Boilermakers still could be licking their wounds after allowing 37 points and 476 yards to Nebraska last week.

Edge: Push

When Purdue has the ball

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has found some balance in his offense after years of essentially throwing away the running game and relying solely on the pass. Make no mistake, the Boilermakers are still pass-first, and they average 50 passes per game against Power Five opponents this season. But their ability to extend drives with short-distance runs and punch the ball in when they reach the red zone has been improved with the development of a ground game.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is a sixth-year player who can be dangerous when he’s given time. He’s smart with the football, posting a 1.8% interception rate despite being second in the Big Ten in passing attempts. Iowa transfer Charlie Jones is his top receiver, with 62 catches, 735 yards and nine TDs. Jones can attack defenses with any type of route, but he’s particularly effective running away from defenders on crossing routes and go routes. Keep an eye out for tight end Payne Durham. He’s the best tight end UW has seen this season and a tough matchups for linebackers to cover.

The Boilermakers will test a banged-up secondary that faltered down the stretch last week at Michigan State. It’s going to be a long day for the Badgers if UW’s front seven doesn’t get after O’Connell and make him uncomfortable.

Edge: Purdue

Special teams

Purdue has been solid in the third phase outside of a few silly penalties on special teams that helped cost the Boilermakers a win at Syracuse. Jack Ansell is a strong punter with a 44.4-yard average, Mitchell Fineran hasn’t missed a field goal inside 40 yards and Charlie Jones can provide a spark as a punt returner.

UW hasn’t been hurt much by the injury to kicker Vito Calvaruso. Calvaruso will miss his sixth consecutive game with a right leg injury, so Nate Van Zelst will continue kicking field goals.

UW hasn’t gotten much of anything from its punt return unit this season.

Edge: Push

Trends

UW hasn’t lost to Purdue since 2003, a span of 15 games. The Badgers’ average margin of victory has been 20.4 points over that stretch.

The Badgers are at risk of losing a third home game this season, which hasn’t happened since 2003.

O’Connell is coming off back-to-back games in which he threw for 360 or more yards.

Purdue is looking for its third Big Ten road win of the season, something it hasn’t done since 2018.

No team has completed more than 22 passes against UW, while the Boilermakers average just less than 30 completions per game.