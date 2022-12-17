COMING SOON View on PetFinder
A new bakery serving everything from soup to cinnamon rolls has opened in Downtown Kenosha. Run by a mother and son duo, From Scratch Bakery &…
A Kenosha couple has been accused of numerous criminal offenses including maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child although…
Variety said minutes after reports a new Kelly album had come out it was "a bootleg", but said "the copyright line on the album reads 'Legacy Recordings'. Get that and more celeb news here.
A 32-year-old Pleasant Prairie man who was out on bond for previous alleged crimes is now facing new charges for allegedly maintaining a drug …
A 43-year-old Kenosha man accused of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl in the spring was charged this month for his alleg…
A fire that claimed the lives of a father and his infant son in the Wilson neighborhood is now being investigated as an arson, according to Ke…
The man accused of killing a woman in their Kenosha home in 2021 while she was on the phone with 911 begging for help was found guilty Friday …
Now worth $171 billion, Arnault's wealth eclipsed the Tesla CEO's $164 billion fortune on Tuesday.
Warming chests have arrived in Downtown Kenosha with a creative new look thanks to members of the Teen Center at the Boys & Girls Club of …
Jake Ratzlaff discussed his departure from the Badgers football team and his first competitive hockey game in more than two years.
