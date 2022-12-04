Barb and John Milisauskas mark 50th wedding anniversary

Barb and John Milisauskas of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year with a family gathering in August in Door County.

John Milisauskas met Barb McGovern when Barb’s sister Marilyn was going out with her future husband Ed Epping. Ed was a friend of John, who tagged along with Ed at Marilyn’s house and Barb was there and they met.

They were married on Dec. 2, 1972, at St. Thomas Catholic Church. They have been residents of Kenosha for more than 70 years.

They have three children: Lisa Milisauskas-Feldmeier, of Milwaukee; Theresa (Braf) Schwer, of Kenosha; and Beth ( Dan) Anderson. They have seven grandchildren.

John worked for 20 years at Wisconsin Job Service. He left his position as the Area Director for NE Wisconsin District of Sheboygan, Mainitowoc, Kewaunee and Door counties to work as the Executive Director of SE Wisconsin Private Industry Council. He finished his career as the Kenosha Job Center Manager.

Barb worked in the office at St. Joseph High School for three years, leaving to work as office support at JRS Distribution, where she worked for 19 years. She also worked as a receptionist for Good Foods Group Inc. for three years before retiring.

After retirement, John worked as the Interim Executive Director for the United Way of Kenosha County, Interem Executive Director for the Kenosha Literacy Council and for years as a Report Specialist at the Aurora Burlington Hospital.. Both Barb and John graduated from St. Joseph High School. John also graduated from UW-Madison with a bachelors degree in Math, and from UW-Milwaukee with a masters degree in Educational Psychology Counseling and Guidance.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Giving each other time to pursue their interests but also spending time together; enjoy family time; be best friends and laugh a lot.; be there to support each other through both good and hard times.