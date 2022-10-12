 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara L. Tate

  • 0
Barbara L. Tate

Barbara L. Tate, 41, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, resist/obstruct officer causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, and battery.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert