Barricades, fencing up in downtown Kenosha

Downtown Kenosha was a flurry of activity early Monday morning in anticipation of what appears to be an imminent decision in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake by Rusten Sheskey in August.
City workers put the finishing touches on protective fencing around the Court House by mid-morning. Several side streets are closed to through traffic, and motorists cannot travel Sheridan Road, which has been blocked off.
Several businesses around the downtown area also had workers putting boards back up to protect their buildings.
The Police Department is expected to release a full list of all the streets that are currently closed sometime later Monday.
All the activity comes hours before the Kenosha City Council is expected Monday night to vote on an "emergency declaration" resolution that would give Mayor John Antaramian temporary powers for eight days from the announcement on possible charges by District Attorney Michael Graveley.
Antaramian and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis stated in a press release Sunday they expect the announcement within the first two weeks of January.
Area departments ready
In Racine County, three departments indicated they would be willing to assist if asked.
Officials with the Racine and Mount Pleasant police departments, along with the Racine County Sheriff's Department stated they are keeping an eye on the situation here.
The Racine Police Department says it will be available to assist, but will not be called upon "as long as protests/gatherings are peaceful," according to an email from Sgt. Chad Melby. "If you see some of the violence and similar events to last August, Racine PD will assist Kenosha as needed."
Mount Pleasant has a similar plan, Police Chief Matt Soens said in an email.
"We are assisting when requested," he said. "How many (officers will be in Kenosha) depends on our staffing level at the time, so I don't have a number to give you. No one down there yet. Just planning stages."
Lt. Cary Madrigal of the Racine County Sheriff's Department said in an email that "The Racine County Sheriff's Office will continue to assist neighboring jurisdictions as requested while maintaining adequate staffing in Racine County."
A spokesperson with the Wisconsin National Guard declined to comment when asked if it had been alerted that it may be called to duty once the announcement is made.
This is a developing story. The Kenosha News has reached out to several city and county officials for more information and comment.