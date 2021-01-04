Barricades, fencing up in downtown Kenosha

Officials with the Racine and Mount Pleasant police departments, along with the Racine County Sheriff's Department stated they are keeping an eye on the situation here.

The Racine Police Department says it will be available to assist, but will not be called upon "as long as protests/gatherings are peaceful," according to an email from Sgt. Chad Melby. "If you see some of the violence and similar events to last August, Racine PD will assist Kenosha as needed."

Mount Pleasant has a similar plan, Police Chief Matt Soens said in an email.

"We are assisting when requested," he said. "How many (officers will be in Kenosha) depends on our staffing level at the time, so I don't have a number to give you. No one down there yet. Just planning stages."

Lt. Cary Madrigal of the Racine County Sheriff's Department said in an email that "The Racine County Sheriff's Office will continue to assist neighboring jurisdictions as requested while maintaining adequate staffing in Racine County."

A spokesperson with the Wisconsin National Guard declined to comment when asked if it had been alerted that it may be called to duty once the announcement is made.